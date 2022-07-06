The New open Source Meta Artificial Intelligence Can Translate into 200 Languages

It is reported that the Meta “No Language Left Behind” (NLLB) project based on artificial intelligence can now translate into 200 different languages. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg first spoke about the NLLB project during a live broadcast on Facebook earlier this year. Speaking about the software, Zuckerberg said that the company is working on not one, but two machine translation projects that will make it easier for people to communicate with others, even if they speak a rare language or a language with limited resources.

As for NLLB, Meta describes it as “an advanced AI model that can learn in languages with fewer examples to learn.” The company also states that it will be used to provide high-quality translations into and from hundreds of languages, including many that are not yet sufficiently supported by existing machine translation tools. Meta also advertised a universal speech translation system, which, according to her, can translate speech from one language to another in real time to support languages without a standard writing system.

According to Meta, his new project No Language Left Behind aims to create an artificial intelligence model that can translate many more languages with precision and precision than any other available machine translation tool. Instagram Facebook announced on Wednesday that the system can now translate into 200 languages, and said it intends to use the technology to improve translations on Facebook and Instagram before eventually deploying it to the metaverse. The company also opened the source code of the project based on artificial intelligence and made it available on Github for everyone else. Meta also announced grants of up to $200,000 to non-profit organizations for the real application of the new technology.

Not all languages have the same digital resources

While some languages, such as English, Spanish or Mandarin, have enough resources that make it easier to offer machine translation solutions, others, such as Asturian, Luganda or Urdu, are not so lucky. These and many other languages do not have the same level of digital resources to provide high-quality machine translation solutions. It is here, according to Meta, that its new model of artificial intelligence will come in handy. According to the company, the NLLB project is a “superpower of artificial intelligence” that can translate into 200 languages, including many that are not supported by current translation systems.

As an example of the problem faced by speakers of obscure languages, Meta said that currently available translation tools support less than 25 African languages. To make matters worse, many of them are of relatively poor quality, which is why native speakers cannot access the same online resources as everyone else. In contrast, NLLB supports 55 African languages “with high quality results”. It is reported that the improvement in quality compared to current resources is especially noticeable for African and Indian languages. People can see examples of NLLB translations on the Meta demo site.