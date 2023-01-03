British travelers will be able to travel to Berlin by night train from London later this year.

According to Mixmag, the new pan-European railway service is to be launched on May 25, 2023.

This will allow passengers to board the Eurostar at St Pancras Station on Friday afternoon and arrive in Berlin the next morning. The train will be an ideal option for those who want to enjoy the legendary nightlife of the German capital.

Return trains to London will depart from Berlin late on Sunday evening, allowing customers to return to the UK by mid-morning on Monday.

Breakfast in bed is included in the service, which promises “luxurious [and] comfortable” options. Bicycles can also be taken on board, as well as pets in separate compartments.

Travelers will need to make one short transfer in Brussels. The new section of the route from Brussels to Berlin will run three times a week, and from 2024 it will run daily. In addition, it is planned that the route will go beyond Berlin.

Tickets for the flight from Brussels to Berlin will go on sale on February 20. They will cost 49 euros (43.24 pounds) for a seat, 79 euros (69.71 pounds) for a couch and 109 euros (96.20 pounds). for a more comfortable sleeping place.

However, customers will have to purchase a separate Eurostar ticket to get from London to Brussels.

More information about the new service can be found here.