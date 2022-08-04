The new Netflix show, dated and related, is clearly trying to make everyone feel uncomfortable with the first trailer, and it kind of works

Dating reality shows are a dime a dozen these days, and it’s pretty easy to see why, given how wildly interesting (and exciting) shows like Too Hot to Handle, FBoy Island and Love Is Blind have turned out to be. With so many options — only Netflix provides its share of dating shows — streaming services are always looking for new twists to add to dating games. The latest offering for Netflix subscribers, Dated and Related, looks like it could be another winner thanks to its intentionally cringe-worthy concept.

The trailer shows how a group of sexy singles is taken to a villa in France in search of love in the most romantic country in the world. The catch? The brothers and sisters of the contestants go on a journey, and they… are they also looking for love? Of course, why not? (Wait, I can think of a lot of reasons why not.)

It looks like the cast of “Dated and Connected” is waiting for a lot of uncomfortable moments at all points of the spectrum. Especially one scene in the teaser in which a man just watches his supposed brother or sister get hot and heavy on the couch next to him. Yish.

Dated and Related is set to premiere on Friday, September 2 on Netflix, but in the meantime, check out some of the other best Netflix shows worth watching and find out what’s on our Netflix TV schedule for 2022.

That’s not all…