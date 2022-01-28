The new Netflix series that is dethroning Lucifer as the most watched drama

Lucifer ended with its sixth season in early September 2020, and in the middle of the same month a new psychological drama called The Squid Game arrived on the Netflix streaming platform, which managed to capture the attention of millions of viewers around the world, becoming on the broadcaster’s most-watched program in its first 28 days after premiere.

Last week, the United States Nielsen list was finally published, placing Lucifer in first place as the most watched series of 2021 among all streaming platforms and networks, including all its seasons. While the South Korean series The Squid Game followed in second place, and the romantic drama Virgin River in third.

It is important to note that all these series are Netflix originals. Now, the new science fiction thriller that premiered on the transmitter on January 14, has arrived to dethrone all the others. This is File 81, the drama that is gaining strength in its second week after its debut, which has just been ranked number 2 in the global list of the 10 best television programs on the platform.

According to a recent report from Netflix File 81 tripled its audience this week, and therefore could dethrone Lucifer at any time. Thanks to its narrated story, many fans are already impatient for another season of the supernatural mystery series that is currently taking the world by storm.

The series was developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine and produced by Paul Harris Boardman and James Wan. File 81 tells of a group of investigators cataloging the videos left behind by a disappeared filmmaker and is inspired by a podcast of the same name created by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger.

Within days of its release, Archive 81 became the #2 English-language series in the world (behind Ozark Season 4), #2 in the US, #4 in the UK, and #2 in the UK. number 3 in Canada. The Netflix supernatural drama stars Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner; Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras and Evan Jonigkeit as Samuel Spare, in the lead roles. They are also joined by Julia Chan as Anabelle Cho; Ariana Neal as Jess Lewis; Matt McGorry as Mark Higgins; and Martin Donovan as Virgil Davenport.