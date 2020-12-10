The new mysterious character of the 5th season!

The Netflix transmission platform must deliver to the fans of the criminal series of Spanish origin La Casa de Papel, sometime in 2021.

As fans will recall, the production of La Casa de Papel was kept on hiatus as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast returned to the La Casa de Papel film set in August, in order to shoot the scenes for the new episodes.

As the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel arrives, the entertainment page Crush.news, leaked new photos from the film set that show a new and mysterious character.

According to the indicated website, the new character of La Casa de Papel that is seen in the photo and whose name is unknown at the moment, is played by Juan Carlos Heredia Cortés, with 92 meters tall and 171 kilograms, who is known as the Porrúo.

Fans of La Casa de Papel are wondering if this mysterious character seen in the photos will be an ally of The Professor for the latest robbery.



