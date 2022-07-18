The new Moon Knight Sword is a weapon for which you can kill

Warning! Moon Knight #13 spoilers Ahead

In the latest issue of Marvel Comics’ Moon Knight, Mark Spector wields a new sword that Blade should envy. After a fight with a new villain named Zodiac, the Moon Knight returned, protecting night travelers in his New York neighborhood. More recently, the biggest threat has been the growing population of vampires who are part of the same dark organization. However, this new issue shows that Mark has the perfect weapon for this job.

Recently, Mark Spector has been working at his impressive base known as the Midnight Mission. Although he was assisted by a small group of allies, such as Tigra and his vampire assistant Reese, Zodiac apparently killed a Soldier, a friend of Mark. Naturally, Mark wanted revenge and was going to kill Zodiac, but he was stopped by Stephen Grant (one of his alternate personalities). While Mark’s changes in this latest series have been mostly dormant, it looks like this will change soon in future releases.

However, the new Moon Knight #13 from Jed McKay and Federico Sabbatini sees Spector refocusing his efforts on a group of vampires known as the Structure, which is actually a multi-level pyramid scheme that constantly creates new vampires joining the cause, under the guidance of one known as the Mentor. The Moon Knight spares no effort in his war to rid New York of a sinister organization armed with a traditional Egyptian khopesh made of pure silver (the most deadly metal for vampires). Although Blade, the vampire hunter, has an impressive arsenal of his own to defeat his prey, he would probably be very impressed with Mark’s new sword.

Now that Mark is starting to fight the more powerful vampires who are higher up in the pyramid, it seems like the perfect time for Moon Knight to potentially team up with Blade himself. While Daywalker was serving as the UN-appointed sheriff of Dracula’s new vampire nation (located in Chernobyl), he may have returned to New York to help Mark clean up the Structure. Of course, it seems that the Mentor wants to overthrow Dracula if he can continue to raise his followers, which makes him a legitimate threat that Blade would like to know about and kill.

In any case, the Moon Knight’s silver khopesh is an extremely effective weapon in his new war with vampires. In addition, it looks very cool, perfectly matching the aesthetics of the avenger as an avatar of the Egyptian moon god. While it would be very interesting to see Blade return to New York to help Spector fight the Mentor, fans will just have to wait and see what future releases of Moon Knight might reveal.