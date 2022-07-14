The new monster Kaiju No. 8 is a version of the real tragedy of Shonen Jump

Attention: contains spoilers for Kaiju No. 8, Chapter 66!

Manga Kaiju No. 8 is known for her distinctive and terrifying monsters, but her latest kaiju is unique in that it includes elements of a true story. Kaiju has long been used as a metaphor for historical catastrophes and traumas dating back to Godzilla, who is a representative of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Despite the incredible number of these giant creatures, Kaiju No. 8 usually didn’t use them in this way until now.

Kaiju No. 8 is a manga by Naoi Matsumoto in which Japan is constantly being attacked by giant monsters known as kaiju. The most powerful of these creatures are known as Daikaiju, who often have special abilities that the lesser Kaiju do not have, and they are often designated by special numbers. While Kaiju No. 2, Daikaju, now assimilated into the incredibly powerful Kaiju No. 9, is loosely related to the 1972 Winter Olympics held in Sapporo, in general these creatures were not tied to any real historical events. This was not a problem, as these kaijus were more important for the modern battle between the Kaiju Defense Forces and Kaiju No. 9. But the newly introduced Daikaju delves into the manga’s past and connects it to the real history of Japan. .

Link: No manga turns Kaiju into a more terrifying weapon than Kaiju No. 8

In chapter 66, Vice Captain Soshiro tells Kafka about the history of the Ryunei Temple, where all the people who died killing Kaiju are buried. It is built on the site of the greatest Kaiju battle of the Meireki period in 1657, in which more assassins died than at any other point in history, making it one of the deadliest fictional disasters caused by Kaiju. The battle was against Daikaiju, which turned most of Edo into ashes. This is a very relevant language, considering that in the real world in 1657 a fire swept through Edo, destroying half of the city.

This historical connection is a great way to connect Kaiju No. 8 with the roots of the kaiju genre. This Daikaiju is clearly meant to represent the Great Fire of Meireki in the same way that Godzilla is meant to represent atomic bombs. But this is not just an interesting detail, it can have a significant impact on the development of the plot. Leaving the shrine, Kafka sees the ghostly figure of a samurai in full armor. Given that Daikaju has special abilities, it is reasonable to assume that this figure is somehow connected with Meireki Kaiju. This means that he will most likely not just be attributed to the knowledge of manga, but will play a significant role in the upcoming battle against Kaiju No. 9.

It is unclear how the mysterious samurai is related to Meireki Kaiju or to the main plot. This may be a direct manifestation of the Daikaiju spirit or a samurai wielding a weapon made from his corpse. No matter how big a role he will play in the future, linking his newest Kaiju with a real tragedy, Kaiju No. 8 makes him a more serious threat and pays homage to his predecessors by using the classic kaiju cliche from the movies.