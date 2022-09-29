The new mask of the “Masked Singer” is presented: It’s a whistle

The Masked Singer team once again demonstrates creativity at a height! The seventh season of the popular song show starts next Saturday on ProSieben. Highlight: Ten celebrities appear in costumes and have to keep their identity a secret. However, if they fall out, their secret will be revealed. Only three suits have been announced for the upcoming release. Mask number four is revealed: whistle!

So, six masks are still missing — and so it should remain until Saturday evening: for the first time, most of the costumes will be presented only at the opening of the show “The Singer in the Mask”, as Promiflash reported at a press conference. What do you say about the whistle? Voting!