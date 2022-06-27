The new manga Shonen Jump Steals the Cult Team of Naruto Heroes

Warning: contains spoilers for the third chapter of Aliens Area!

The new manga Shonen Jump Aliens Area has just paid tribute to the ultra-popular Naruto, naming the series after the central team of characters. “Alien Zone” tells about a teenager living in Tokyo who was infected with an alien substance. The manga includes several reviews of other series, and fans suggest that this may be a way to quickly gather readers and avoid Shonen Jump’s tendency to cancel new series before they have time to prove themselves.

In the first chapter of Aliens Area, readers met Tatsumi Tatsunami, an orphan teenager who takes care of his two younger siblings. When the aliens attack Tatsumi and his family, his hand turns black and shows a blow similar to the power of the Devil Fruit Luffy from One Piece. When he attacks, his arm stretches out and punches the alien through the wall, throwing him into another building. This was the first callback to another popular series, but not the last.

The next important callback occurs in Chapter 3 of the Fusai Naba series. There Tatsumi joins Foreign Affairs 5, a secret branch of the government that deals exclusively with extraterrestrial affairs. There are ten teams in the organization, of which Tatsumi is part of team 7 with three other members. This is the same team name that Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke had in Naruto. Given the previous reference to One Piece in the first chapter, it seems that this is a deliberate allusion to the main ancestor. The characters of this Team 7 are even similar to the original design of Naruto’s Team 7 in the early 2000s.

Tatsumi’s placement in Team 7 is not the only reference to another popular manga series in this chapter. Immediately after the presentation of Team 7, one of the participants, Yumeko Fujiko, says: “Just because he is unusual does not mean that he can be treated like this. He’s not a panda!” If Team 7 wasn’t clear, then this one is definitely clear, since it probably refers to the walking, talking and conjuring Panda from the Kaisen jujutsu.

These funny Easter eggs are a great way to assure fans of these objects that the Aliens Area is on the same wave, and even subtly promise that they have the same level of promising results as the past successes of Shonen Jump. However, the release of the new series is still at an early stage, so hopefully Naba is not too keen on turning everything into a reference – no matter how much senen fans love Naruto, they already have the original series and its sequel to fix it. itch, and the Aliens Area must establish their own identity.