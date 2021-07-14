The new MagSafe for the iPhone 12 is this battery that costs about 100 euros

The iPhone 12 have brought with them a very interesting improvement and that is the integration with magnetic accessories. He has called this improvement MagSafe and it will be very helpful in attaching numerous accessories to the back of the terminal of the bitten apple. The company has put different articles related to this feature on its website and now comes a new portable battery that attaches to the back of the terminal.

This is the new Apple MagSafe battery

Nobody wants to run out of battery when they are away from home or work. For many it is even a trauma, but the truth is that if you use your phone to work you will need more even more than 100% of the battery to reach the end of the day with power in the device. To help you with this, you will require an external battery to connect the mobile, or perhaps a case that is compatible with the mobile and with this feature.

But Apple wants to take advantage of one of the newly released features with the iPhone 12 and from here the new Apple MagSafe battery was born. The design has all the newest mobile phone compatible features such as magnetic latch and induction charging. Inside, composed of a white housing and beveled on its edges, a battery that reaches 1,460 mAh is stored. At its base is the magnetic hook with which it is attached to the back of the iPhone.

The other important point is the power of the load. This reaches 5V when it is coupled to the mobile to which it supplies power. However, this power increases by an extra 10V when the battery is connected to a cable and if it is connected to a USB C cable with a Lightning adapter it will go up to 20V. As a curiosity, it will only charge up to 90%, from here you will have to use the low consumption mode to fill the remaining 10%.