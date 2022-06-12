The New MacBook Air M2 Could be the Perfect Laptop

Apple’s updated MacBook Air M2 features impressive performance and impressive quality-of-life changes that could make it the perfect laptop for the masses. The thin and lightweight laptop was one of the few hardware releases announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2022. WWDC’s annual keynote is traditionally dedicated to software updates, but since the company switched to Apple Silicon in 2020, at the Mac event. This year, the MacBook Air has received a much-needed design update that matches the design language of the popular MacBook Pro line of laptops. With several new features and an affordable price, this advanced computer will become one of the most popular options for Mac users.

The MacBook Air won’t be available until July, but the keynote gave a clear idea of what the updated laptop will be like. It is equipped with an M2 processor, and although Apple’s performance charts are not the most visual, the M2 provides 18 percent better processor performance than the M1 chip. In addition, thanks to the redesign, the MacBook Air remains thin and light, and the company’s design language has changed over the past few years. MagSafe is also back to complement the two USB-C ports available on the MacBook Air. On paper, it looks very similar to the M1 MacBook Air, but there are several key reasons why the new version of the MacBook Air differs from its predecessor.

The MacBook Air with Apple Silicon was first released in 2020, two years before the last update. However, there were several reasons why the buyer might not decide to upgrade to the previous M1 MacBook Air. It was the company’s first step toward a laptop processor after developing mobile chips in about a decade, so users weren’t sure what they could get from an M-series processor. Apple tends to have rough first—generation products — look at the original iPad and Apple Watch and the benefits that second-generation products have received – which makes the M1 MacBook Air a risky purchase. The laptop also retained the same specs as the Intel MacBook Air, with the exception of the M1 processor.

M2 MacBook Air solves a lot of problems

There is no particular reason to switch from M1 MacBook Air to M2 MacBook Air unless the solution is based on a new design. It is thinner than the previous model in the thickest place, but thicker than the previous model in the thinnest place. In addition, the MacBook Air M2 abandons the wedge-shaped design that has been characteristic of the laptop since its creation, in favor of a single shape. Apart from the design, the M2 MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for Intel Mac users ready to upgrade to Apple Silicon. It has a magic keyboard with Touch ID — and no touchpad, for better or worse — that has been perfected over the years. The display is a bit bigger, and while the inclusion of the cutout is still puzzling, it’s not a problem because of the macOS menu bar.

But the most important reason that the M2 MacBook Air is changing the rules of the game will be the daily use of the device. Impressive raw computing power is achievable in a compact form factor that provides noiselessness and cooling. Intel MacBook Air and Pro users can testify that the devices can get hot and noisy during normal use, which becomes a nuisance. Based on first impressions of Apple Silicon so far, it’s reasonable to expect that users who upgrade to the M2 MacBook Air will be stunned by the audible fan noise — which won’t be there because it’s passively cooling. The MacBook Air M2 is a Mac laptop for the masses, an easy—to-use, fast and compact system with an attractive design.