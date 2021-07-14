The new iPhone will have a better optical zoom with this improvement

iPhone: We are getting closer to learning about the latest advances from Apple in the field of telephony. The arrival of the iPhone 13 is imminent, but the definitive details that the company wants to integrate into the terminal are not yet known. At the moment we only know that it will arrive and all the data that is filtered may or may not appear in the final version. One of the big arrivals could be the introduction of a new lens with a zoom that places up to three times.

New operation of the iPhone lenses

The smartphones of the bitten apple are very loved for the quality of their camera. Many place it above other terminals for its characteristics and definition, but that does not mean that it cannot be improved. One of the points the company wants to focus on is the magnifications it can bring to the prime lens.

So far we have seen good quality in this regard, but the current capacity of this feature amounts to 2.5x magnification in optical. This means that the company is improving the camera’s ability to increase its range without losing quality. And in this case, Apple has patented a model to add an improvement to its periscope lens.

The patent states that “The shapes, materials, and arrangements of the refractive lens elements in the lens stack can be selected to capture high-quality, high-resolution images while providing a sufficiently long back focal length to accommodate the second prism.” In practice, inside the camera there will be a total of two fixed lenses at the ends and another two movable inside the cylinder, lighter and capable of better capturing objects located at a greater distance.

New lens for the iPhone 13?

This is the million dollar question for many, especially photography lovers. Unfortunately for them the wait is a little longer than expected. And it is that although the iPhone 13 is in sight, this type of lens could arrive for the models of 2022 or even 2023 at the earliest. At the end of the day, it is a patent that can still be filed and forgotten or, who knows, be the cornerstone of a larger project the bitten apple to improve its photographic section.