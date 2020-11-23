The new iPad Pro will arrive in the second half of 2021

Tablets have become the preferred device for those who need a light device with just enough power. But there are those who are looking for something more than a device to use mobile applications but on a larger screen. They are looking for power to run heavy and demanding apps and these people find in the iPad Pro a great ally. Those who still do not have it can still put up with next year, which will be when the iPad with OLED screen arrives.

A new iPad Pro in 2021

There is no doubt that the iPad Pro is one of the most powerful tablets on the market and that it is capable of everything. Apple has gone to great lengths to give users a tablet as competent as a computer at all levels. And it is not only useful for office automation tasks and watching your favorite VOD service, it is also capable of running all the games in the App Store with great ease.

But with the passing of the years, everything improves and as far as technology is concerned, the devices also receive great improvements. The iPad Pro is no exception and among the improvements expected for its next version is a new OLED-type screen according to what they have in AppleInsider. This technology is already mounted by some devices of the firm such as the iPad Pro.

This enhancement will provide a significant performance and display improvement. On the one hand, the colors are more vivid and have greater definition. On the other, thanks to these panels it is possible that the dark mode brings out a longer autonomy that will ensure that the battery does not suffer so much.

Samsung and LG as main manufacturers

In the same way that it happens with the last telephones of the bitten apple, the company will have the help of the usual providers in this matter. As we already knew from previous occasions, both Samsung and LG are the main firms that put displays on devices and this seems to be no exception.

What is still not clear is when the arrival of this new device will be, although according to the aforementioned media, everything indicates that it will be in the second half of next year when we will see it. Will it be then when everything returns to normal and we see it in a WWDC 2021? Or will we have another virtual event as has happened this year to maintain social distancing?



