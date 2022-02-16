The New Instagram Likes To Avoid Saturating Your Private Messages

Instagram: When you post a Story on Instagram and someone “likes” it, you get a notification in the form of a direct message. You can’t see the Like on the publication itself as it is a story, but you do get the notice in your MDs tray of the application. And since it can be a bit stressful if you have a lot of followers and upload multiple stories, Meta has found a way to fix this.

New Instagram Likes

Implemented a new icon, Instagram has put a new heart-shaped button in the stories to give a like if you like them, right between the bar to write a message and the button that is shaped like a paper plane. The button allows you to like, but its peculiarity is that by doing so, it no longer sends a direct message to the creator, but instead is displayed in the story view, along with the image of the person who has marked it.

And furthermore, this like is only visible only to those who have published the story. In this way, seeing your direct messages filled with notifications of likes in your story is over.

It is a change aimed at “people being able to express more support, but also to clean up direct messages a bit”, as the person in charge of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, explained in a video shared on the social network Twitter.