The new Image Comics Twig series presents an imaginary world full of secrets

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Twig #1!

A new series called Twig from Image Comics immerses readers in a deeply creative and vast world where there are many mysteries associated with the unsolved important adventure of the protagonist – questions that are likely to remain unanswered throughout most of this fantasy mini-series. And that’s good.

Written by Scotty Young (“I Hate Fairy Land” and the recently completed “Midwest”, also from Image), the first of five issues of Twig introduces readers to a strange little creature with the same name who wakes up late on the first day of his unidentified job and now has to embark on a long journey in a hurry just to to get started. The world Twig travels through, masterfully recreated by artist Kyle Strahm (Spread and Unearth), is already quite extensive, despite the fact that Image has released only one issue. Twig first goes to the mouth of a very dilapidated tree, where he receives some important relics for his mysterious quest from other troll-like beasts, before setting off on a journey through many very diverse areas, where each of them is somewhat more outlandish than the previous one.

As the Image Comics preview for the next issue clearly shows, this Twig model, wandering through completely different ecosystems, is likely to continue, despite the fact that readers have already seen so much. Not only does this create the possibility that Twig won’t actually start his work anytime soon, but it also gives the impression that readers won’t really know where Twig is going and what he’s actually supposed to do. I hope so, because every comment that readers hear about Twig’s new work only increases their curiosity. The fact that he is also late, whatever it is, creates an additional sense of heightened expectation in the reader, forcing him to read on. The other grotesque little critters Twig encounters along the way aren’t very helpful either, adding more ambiguity to the strange situation. Some of them express alarm at Twig’s apparent lateness, while others are less concerned about this development, assuring Twig that he will still do well.

All this ambiguity is complemented by a dialogue between Twig and his cheeky pet named Splat, a gelatinous little creature who clearly enjoys the way he gets under Twig’s skin. Their funny arguments definitely help to move the story forward, in case the wonderful landscapes and backgrounds they pass through aren’t enough to hold readers’ attention. Nevertheless, there are cases when Splat demonstrates that he is capable of being a worthy companion, comforting his friend, providing readers with additional relief from the fact that their hero’s seemingly helpless predicament is not as hopeless as originally portrayed. In addition, the last page of this exciting debut issue also suggests that future Twig releases may not only be a fantasy adventure, but also add a kind of murder mystery to the mix.

Despite being just a five-issue miniseries, Twig’s debut promises that readers will have the opportunity to explore a much more complex world than most comics are capable of covering, even more than many long-running series that last for years. It’s good that readers will travel together with such irresistible characters who have fun bickering among themselves to pass the time. By the end of the series, Twig may be among the best Image Comics series of all time.