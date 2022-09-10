The New Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer Knows What Fans Want from the Sanderson Sisters

The new Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has just been released, and it is sure to excite countless people of a certain age group. Fans have been waiting for a proper sequel for decades, and it seems it wasn’t in vain. But the fans weren’t the only ones who were excited about the idea.

Now, passionate fans of the 1993 cult Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” finally have something new to look forward to, as another new trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” heralds the return of some fan-favorite villains. Naturally, the Disney preview offers a look at a host of new characters, including big names like Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso and Sam Richardson from The Afterparty. But the real draw lies in the long-awaited return of the delightfully villainous trio from the original film, and the stars behind them seem to be having a great time.

The Walt Disney Studio has posted a trailer on YouTube, offering both longtime fans and newcomers a tempting look at the upcoming sequel. Waddingham can be seen in the role of a mysterious witch who seems to send the events of the film to the distant past. Richardson later appears in modern times as Gilbert, the owner of a magic shop in Salem. But soon after he gives the familiar candle to the new teenagers who are leading the story this time, they light it and seem to inadvertently summon the three witches who terrorized the city in the first film.

As expected, Bette Midler, Katie Nagimi and Sarah Jessica Parker have triumphantly returned as the Sanderson Sisters witches, and they look just as excited as the fans. There may be some plot holes in Hocus Pocus, but for some reason it’s a classic, and that enthusiasm is definitely part of it. Viewers who remember the original film remember the sequel, in which the grotesque book of spells by Winifred Sanderson (Midler) I opened my eyes after the witches seemed to crumble into dust. Three actresses have repeatedly expressed their desire to reprise their roles someday, and it seems that this joke has finally come true. As a useful connecting line, the spell book itself even appears in the trailer. The last frame even shows Doug Jones returning as friendly zombie Billy Butcherson, offering even more nostalgic perfection.

Even as recently as 2020, Hocus Pocus has proven its enduring popularity. This is a creepy classic that serves as a relic of one very specific and strangely soothing movie genre. At that time, lighthearted fantasy/horror films seemed a dime a dozen, and “Hocus Pocus” is perhaps the most famous of them. Even though he ironically flopped during his initial release, the following years were very kind to him, and his fandom continues to flourish to this day.

Those who are going to watch Hocus Pocus 2, expecting some poignant story about drama and other very serious things, will probably be disappointed. But judging by this trailer, anyone who wants more of that wacky magic that was mass-produced in the 90s is likely to get really good times ahead.

“Hocus Pocus 2” will be released on September 30, 2022 exclusively on Disney Plus.