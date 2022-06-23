The New Harley Quinn from “Joker 2” Exposes the Failure of DC’s “Arrow Universe”

“Joker 2″ will feature Harley Quinn, who is different from Margot Robbie, which makes one fatal DC mistake regarding the Arrowverse even more obvious. Confirming the speculation that followed the announcement of the Joker 2 title, Folie à Deux, it is confirmed that Todd Phillips’ sequel will bring a new version of Harley Quinn to the big screen, and Lady Gaga is in talks to play this role. Between “Batman” and “Joker 2,” DC’s live action movies are moving beyond the DCEU, and viewers now have at least three different continuities.

As DC tries to establish its new era in cinema, the Arrow universe may be nearing its end on the CW. After the cancellation of “Batwoman” and “Legends of Tomorrow”, only two Arrow Universe series remained — “Flash” and “Superman and Lois”, the latter of which has minimal connections with the rest of the universe. For a saga that once had six shows running simultaneously, as well as several crossover events like Crisis on Infinite Earths, it’s strange to see that Arrow currently only has two shows.

Despite the complex storylines embedded in the “Arrow Universe”, series such as “Arrow” and “Flash” have never been able to unlock the true potential of the DC universe for one specific reason: some characters have been identified as banned due to the studio’s plans for films. The scene with Harley Quinn was cut from the second season of “Arrow”, the additional series “Suicide Arrow” was closed after David Ayer’s “Suicide Squad” was launched into development, Detstroke could no longer appear due to a conflict in the studio, and even Konstantin had to be deleted from “Legends”. tomorrow, probably because J.J. Abrams’ Dark Justice League universe intends to use the character. However, DC currently has three cinematic Batmen—Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Robert Pattinson—and the Elseworlds Superman movie is in development, while the DCEU Superman still exists. Not to mention the fact that Lady Gaga could have played Harley Quinn shortly after Margot Robbie began her career as a character. All these examples show that there has never been a truly solid plan for one DC universe on screen, which is why the arguments about the “forbidden mandates” of the Arrowverse lose their value in retrospect.

Unlike the MCU, which has a strict timeline of events set in only one franchise, DC movies are now open to other possibilities besides the DCEU. Instead of putting all of its efforts into a franchise that has seen ups and downs as well as divisive films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. now seems to be focusing on specific creators like Matt Reeves, J. J. Abrams and Todd Phillips. and also what they can bring to DC not only on the big screen, but also on HBO Max. If this multiplicity of visions had been the motto in the initial period of the Arrow Universe, then such popular CW shows as Arrow and Flash would not have faced so many restrictions regarding which characters they could or could not use. For example, Legends of Tomorrow wanted Booster Gold from the beginning, but the show was only allowed to use the character in what is now known as its last episode.

Two versions of Harley Quinn — Margot Robbie and the one in Joker 2— existing at the same time are not really a problem, and the same could be said about DCEU characters having duplicates in the Arrow Universe. DC is known for its concept of a multiverse and different realities, not to mention that the audience of every movie and show is not necessarily the same. Unfortunately, this new approach to embracing different continuities has emerged at a time when the Arrow universe is no longer as big as it once was.