The New Gucci Mane Album Consists of 80 Tracks and Lasts Almost Four Hours.

Gucci Mane has released the latest installment of his Icy Boyz project, “So Icy Boyz: The Finale”, which consists of a monumental 80 tracks.

The album, released on Friday (December 9), is a collection of both new music and already released tracks. Lil TJay, Jeremih and 2 Chainz appear in some new songs — “Hot Winter Freestyle”, “J and G” and “Fuck Wit Zay” respectively — and older versions also appear, such as the Offset collaboration “Met Gala”.

The songs that have already been released are mostly taken from Mane’s other “Icy Boyz” albums — “So Icy Gang: The Reup”, “So Icy Christmas”, “So Icy Boyz (Deluxe)”, “Ice Daddy” and “So Icy Boyz (Deluxe)”. So it’s an icy summer.” It also features “Letter To Takeoff,” his tribute to the late rapper, released last month. Takeoff was fatally injured in early November at the age of 28.

He also collaborates with many rappers he has signed to his label, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett and TLE Cinco.

In total, the recording of 80 tracks lasts 3 hours and 51 minutes.

Mane’s recent song “Publicity Stunt”, released earlier this year, was not included in the list. In the song, the rapper compared himself to Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama and Donald Trump: “I don’t argue, I kill as if I am Putin. I have a truck full of shooters, I move like I’m Trump. The soldiers are guarding me like Obama.” He also took aim at NBA Youngboy, ending the track by repeating the phrase “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006?” with reference to the rapper’s 2019 track “Make No Sense”.