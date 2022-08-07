The new “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” character Supports the GOTG 4 Reboot Theory

Confirmation of Cosmo, the cosmonaut dog, in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 supports reboot theories for Guardians of the Galaxy 4. Marvel Studios brought the Guardians of the Galaxy together for the first time in 2014. Since then, Star Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot have been the core of the team, and Mantis, Nebula and Kraglin have joined the list. It has been confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the end of this iteration of the team, which has given rise to theories that Guardians of the Galaxy 4 may reboot the team with a new lineup. Some suggestions even wonder if the new line-up will tease in Phase 5.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has officially entered the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic universe. Although James Gunn insists that this will be the last appearance of the original Sentinel team, he has left the door open for a fourth film. Such a film would have come out without some, if not all, of the original actors. Many are convinced that Drax and Rocket can die, and Star Lord and others can continue their journey. In any case, a rebooted version of the Guardians team will surely appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 4, which may contain many new characters introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Due to the fact that Maria Bakalova will play cosmonaut Cosmo in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, theories about restarting the team have become more popular. Viewers briefly saw Cosmo in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but the telepathic dog did not demonstrate any of these abilities. Since Cosmo’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has not yet been revealed, the comics can give an idea of what she will bring to the film. In the comics, Cosmo played an important role in helping Star Lord form the 2008 Guardians of the Galaxy team, which the MCU brought to life. Cosmo launches Knowhere in the source material and allows the Guardians to make the Celestial the head of their base of operations. Now it’s possible that Cosmo will grant the same privilege to the rebooted Guardians of the Galaxy 4 team.

Will Cosmo return in Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

Marvel Studios has not made any statements about the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 4, but the likelihood of this continues to grow. Now they have demonstrated their willingness to make the fourth part of successful franchises, such as “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The “Captain America” and “Spider-Man” franchises will also be the fourth. “Guardians of the Galaxy 4” can follow in the footsteps of “Captain America: The New World Order” and show new heroes and a new creative team. This could pave the way for Cosmo to somehow return in the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Cosmo has worked directly with Guardians of the Galaxy in the past, so confirmation that they will interact in the triquel opens the door for their partnership to continue in Guardians of the Galaxy 4. Cosmo’s telepathic abilities will give the team another powerful member. Since Guardians of the Galaxy 3 also represents Adam Warlock and there are rumors about the appearance of Phil-Vel, they can team up with Cosmo as part of the rebooted Guardians of the Galaxy 4 team.