The new Ground fur armor makes the missile the perfect weapon for the Guardians

Warning! Spoilers for Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2 from Marvel Comics

Rocket Raccoon and Groot dress up in their own monster hunter fur armor when the heroes of the Guardians of the Galaxy become one. In Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2 from Marvel Comics, the Avengers recruit two heroes to join their side and dress up in fur armor to fight the villains who have become monsters thanks to a magical upgrade. Although Rocket Raccoon initially rejects the team’s offer, as soon as he hears about getting custom armor with Groot, he fully supports Earth’s Greatest Heroes — and in doing so becomes a weapon along with his best friend.

In Marvel Comics’ newest Mech Strike: Monster Hunters miniseries, Loki and other villains in the universe have acquired the Eye of the Kraken, turning them into Kaiju-sized monsters. The Avengers took the other Eye and used it to transform their Mechs into monstrous hybrid creatures as they were bound to their armor. However, despite having some of the strongest attackers on their side, the team needs all the help they can get, which prompts them to recruit Jet Raccoon and Groot in their fight against evil.

In Mech Strike: Monster Hunter #2, authored by Christos Gage, Paco Diaz, Fernando Cifuentes from Protobunker and Corey Petit from VC from Marvel Comics, the Avengers successfully fight corruption after the Eye of the Kraken from Doctor Strange binds them with mechanical armor. Realizing that they can use all the reinforcements they can get, Strange turns to a magical call for help, leading the team straight into the path of the heroes of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocket Raccoon and Groot. While Rocket initially tells the Avengers to leave them alone as they are off duty enjoying a vacation in New York, he happily accepts the offer when he finds out he will get his own armor. Readers see Rocket Raccoon and Groot combined to create their own armor, where the former becomes a weapon.

The heroes of the Guardians of the Galaxy team up to become a suitably unified armor as Rocket Raccoon gleefully controls Groot’s weapon on his right hand. This is the perfect place for a Rocket, emphasizing his connection with Groot. Meanwhile, Groot becomes a hybrid of a tree and a robot, immediately helping the Avengers in their quest to prevent the monster villains from taking over the world. This pair makes a pretty formidable hunter of mechanical monsters.

Ultimately, recruiting Groot and Jet Raccoon is a very necessary step for the Avengers, unlike the villainous robot monsters, they need all the firepower they can get. Thus, the two heroes become one, as the Rocket Raccoon becomes a weapon, and Groot becomes the muscle of the new mechanical armor of the Guardians of the Galaxy. We can’t wait to see the armor in action. Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #2 from Marvel Comics is already on sale.