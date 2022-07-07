The new giant LEGO Bowser consists of almost 3,000 cubes and parts. Shoots fireballs

A huge new addition to the LEGO Super Mario line brings Bowser to life with nearly 3,000 plastic cubes. The epic crossover transforms Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot and his cute supporting actors into electronic constructors for all ages. The LEGO Super Mario electronic game was first introduced in March 2020, and since then the collaboration has expanded to include a wide range of additional characters and settings.

The world of Super Mario is incredibly iconic and colorful, which allows LEGO to create many different sets inspired by the Nintendo platformer franchise. The original LEGO Super Mario project turned an acrobatic plumber into an electronic figure, which allowed fans to build physical routes and let Mario go through them, as in a series of games. In subsequent sets, even more characters and items were added, allowing players to create beach levels or force Mario to ride a flying clown car. Back in 2020, the expansion set featured a LEGO version of Super Mario Bowser, the cult antagonist of the series, but now LEGO has introduced a much more intimidating version of the tyrant dragon.

A Nintendo of America tweet showed the Mighty Bowser, a massive LEGO Super Mario figure consisting of 2807 cubes. As stated on the LEGO website, a very large version of the King Koopa costs $270 and comes complete with a head and foot swivel, as well as a fireball launching mechanism. LEGO has unveiled brand new parts to recreate Bowser’s iconic spikes, allowing the dragon to embody the life of a comet in impressive detail. The Mighty Bowser will hit stores on October 1, 2022, and assembling the impressive LEGO Super Mario figurine will probably take some time.

What is this rumbling? King Kupasa is coming to the world of #LEGO Super Mario!

The Mighty Bowser constructor includes a massive 2807 cubes, a movable head and legs, and much more. #LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser breaks into stores on October 1st!

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 7, 2022

Mighty Bowser is a particularly impressive addition to the crossover lineup, but back in June, several sets of LEGO Super Mario characters were turned into plastic and other iconic figures. The new sets introduced characters such as Baby Yoshi, Nabbit and Hammer Bro into an already solid line of plastic platformer figures. These add-ons allow players to create even more detailed and reliable levels of LEGO Super Mario, increasing the creativity that fans can demonstrate during the construction process. However, all these additional characters are overshadowed by the huge Mighty Bowser and his flamethrower.

Bowser has been Mario’s constant rival since 1985, and LEGO Super Mario fans can now build King Kupa in all its terrifying glory. A huge image of the tyrant dragon towers over the rest of the plastic crossover, demonstrating his terrible strength and the status of the final boss of each game. From October 1, fans will be able to assemble a Mighty Bowser for themselves by adding a particularly large LEGO icon to their Super Mario collection.