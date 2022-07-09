The new film directed by the Finale creates a shared universe in the style of the MCU

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo say that their new film “The Gray Man” creates a shared universe in the style of the MCU. The Grey Man is based on a novel by Mark Greaney and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, less often Jean Page, Alfrey Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton. on Netflix. The Russo brothers. The last full-length project was Cherry, another adaptation of the novel starring Tom Holland from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which debuted on another streaming service, Apple TV+.

Before moving into the streaming world for their current projects, the Russo brothers, along with Kevin Feige and other Marvel filmmakers, helped the MCU achieve huge success, which led to a global collection of $2.7 billion for Avengers: Finale. Starting with 2008’s “Iron Man,” the construction of the MCU narrative universe culminated in a 10-year narrative in “Avengers: Finale,” which followed a linear structure from film to film and capitalized on the post-credits sting that has now become commonplace in movies. comic book movies. Since then, the MCU has continued to evolve, branching out into shows and miniseries on Disney+, continuing the trend and setting a standard that other studios and streamers have tried to emulate with varying degrees of success.

Working in the MCU environment apparently informed the Russo brothers about their future endeavors, including the “Grey Man”, which was influenced by their work in terms of building a narrative universe. Speaking exclusively with Screen Rant, the directors said that their approach to creating the “Grey Man” was based on a narrative universe, with the possibility of creating various films or even potential side shows. Here is a quote from Anthony Russo about how the “Gray Man” developed in this aspect:

Of course, we think so. We created [our] AGBO company with our partners Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote all of our Marvel films, so we like to think about narrative universes. It’s in our DNA now thanks to our work at Marvel. So most of the things we do here, we think of as a narrative universe. Of course, this is how we approach the Gray Man. We have many iterations of this narrative in our heads, and it can be expressed in different ways both in films and in TV series.

“The Grey Man” is part of an extensive series of books, of which there are currently up to twelve, which gives the Russo brothers. a lot of work in terms of building a narrative universe. Not only does he provide the filmmakers with a wealth of content to work with, but he also gives star Ryan Gosling his first big role in the franchise, if it’s going to be a sequel, as he plays the main character, a Gray Man also known as a Court Nobleman. It also opens up the possibility for additional characters to get their own movies or shows, depending on whether they survive the first movie or not.

Considering that Hollywood, especially streaming services, buys up as many new series as possible in order to turn them into films or series, it is not surprising that the Russo brothers. I would like to build a narrative series from a long book by a Gray Man. Prime Video has achieved great success thanks to its own attempts to adapt a series of books by the author into a show or movie, including Jack Carr’s books about James Reece (starring in The Terminal List), Lee Child’s books about Jack Reacher (in the Reacher series) and a series about Jack Ryan, which reinterprets the main character Tom Clancy in a new series of adventures. As viewers regularly tune in to these action-packed acts, there is no end in sight for new adaptations, including more Grey Man, if the film is successful.