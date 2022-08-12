The NEW Fight Forever video game reveals gameplay, mini-games and much more

For decades, WWE has been the dominant face of wrestling video games, and titles have been released every year. One of the first video games based on one of the competing programs will have its own game, known as AEW Fight Forever. It is even being developed by the same studio as the previous games developed by WWE, Yuke’s, who were responsible for the Smackdown vs. RAW games and WWE titles, up to WWE 2K20. This is the first attempt to create a non-mobile game for All Elite Wrestling, which starred such superstars as CM Punk, Chris Jericho and John Moxley.

Earlier this month, Yuk showed off a teaser trailer for AEW Fight Forever, which revealed a number of aspects that fans can expect. This includes box art featuring some of the aforementioned A-Listers on the cover. He also demonstrated the gameplay, highlighting the variety of match types and customization options that fans are familiar with. This includes a number of Pokemon Stadium-style mini-games, which were also given attention in the trailer during the THQ Nordic digital demo.

The trailer begins with Tony Schiavone, a commentator for AEW, dating a wrestler from the list known as Dr. Britt Baker or D.M.D. for short. After D.M.D. calls the commentator to sit down with the controller, she demonstrates the match between herself and Adam Cole. The trailer shows how one of her techniques is trampling, and she also demonstrates a maneuver of submission to her opponent.

Schiavone then asks if there are any weapons in AEW Fight Forever, to which D.M.D. helpfully provides game clips in which she uses an arsenal of items to spank Cole. This includes chairs, fire extinguishers, trash cans and a baseball bat. Along with this, some clips from the game’s career mode were also shown, which features various mini-games. This includes a rhythmic game mode between four wrestlers, a baseball home run mode, as well as a mini-game in which poker chips fall from the sky, which players need to collect. The trailer ends with a match between Schiavone and D.M.D. seeing that the latter wins.

The release date of the game is not specified in this trailer, but it indicates the platforms that AEW Fight Forever will like Nintendo Switch. Many fans appreciated the trailer, in which the arcade gameplay and mini-games became a big event, as well as some elements that are not currently available in WWE-related games.

AEW Fight Forever is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.