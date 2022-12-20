The New Event “Escape From Tarkov” Is Dedicated to Hand-to-Hand Combat

The new Escape from Tarkov pre-destruction event focuses on hand-to-hand combat, rewarding players for engaging in hand-to-hand combat, as well as improving melee weapons to make the quest more achievable.

Approximately every six months, Battlestate Games erases players’ progress in Escape from Tarkov, which means erasing all inventory, quest progress, seller reputation and levels, and all players start anew on an equal footing. In the time period leading up to these VIPs, players participate in several events leading up to the VIPs, which have so far included PvP rewards and a significantly increased market value of tokens.

However, a tweet from Battlestate Games has now been posted showing a guide with the caption “The Most Comprehensive Reference Guide.” The text of the title above was translated by fans of the game as “Martial arts (hand-to-hand combat) based on special forces and KGB systems.” Spetsnaz is a Russian term referring to the country’s special forces, while the KGB was the main security body of the Soviet Union during the second half of the 1900s.

Players report an increase in melee damage in the game and quest with a message that reads, “Well, you’re just in time, so listen up. Some morons there found a secret book from the time of the KGB, they say that this is some kind of advanced melee method, secret. Personally, I think it’s all nonsense. Go to the Factory and check, okay?

A message from the Skier sends players to the Factory, where they are tasked with killing Tagilla in melee, as well as killing 15 PMCs with melee weapons. As a reward, you will receive a Miller Bros. tactical sword. Blades M-2 and the ice axe Red Rebel, as well as +2 to the reputation of merchants Jaeger, Ragman, Skier, Mechanic, Peacekeeper and Therapist.

While there is no confirmed reset date yet, NME has compiled a useful guide to the event leading up to the cleanup and when fans can expect the cleanup.

From other news: classic shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces can now be played in 4K resolution thanks to a large-scale reworking of the fan project The Force Engine.