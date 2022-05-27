The new Epcot coaster “Guardians of the Galaxy” avoids the stressful waiting time

Walt Disney World is still in the middle of its somewhat lackluster 50th anniversary celebration, but today is perhaps the most important day since the start of the celebration, as the newest attraction with an electronic ticket in the Guardians of the Galaxy theme park: Space Rewind” is finally open to the general public. The good news is that the new ride doesn’t have an insane waiting time, but that’s because there’s practically none. The attraction uses only a virtual queue and a system of separate light paths, and, as you probably guessed, these slots pass quickly.

There are two ways to get on board Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The virtual queue option allows Epcot guests to use the Disney World app to try to get a slot at 7 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m. When virtual queues were used in the past, as they were in Rise of the Resistance for a long time, they usually filled up in seconds, so if you weren’t up to date or you had a slow internet connection, you’re out of luck.

Another way to get on a trip is to use the individual Lightning Lane system. Through the Disney Genie system, guests can pay money, in this case $17, the most expensive trip at the resort to reserve a certain waiting time. The problem is that guests of Disney World hotels get access to this system before anyone else, and today these guests have seized all available reservations before other guests got a chance.

OK, it looks like LL is really missing right now.

The virtual queue slots that become available at 13:00 will almost certainly disappear as quickly as the first batch. Although, as a rule, more boarding groups are provided in the afternoon, so, combined with the fact that many thousands of people have already ridden it, the probability that guests will fall into the second group increases. However, as more and more people who have never ridden Cosmic Rewind will visit Epcot every day, expect the attraction to look exactly like this for the foreseeable future.

One thing that is new to the virtual queue system with Cosmic Rewind is that it tells you what your approximate waiting time will be when it’s your turn to board the ride. It seems to be set for about 30 minutes, which is not too bad. This is good additional information, which at least gives riders the opportunity to plan their trip a little better, especially since they may have restaurant orders that are not taken into account in the new trip.

If there is a positive side to all this, it is that, judging by the reports, the capabilities and performance of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Space rewind” are significant. The ride is just able to handle a lot of riders. So many, in fact, that it seems that the pre-show halls are actually the main bottleneck, as it seems that the slides themselves can withstand more riders than they see on the opening day.

EPCOT opened 1 hour ago. 4 empty trains in a row. The Preshow platform is starving badly… Groups 1-20 had walking experience…

When it comes to opening day bugs and crashes at Disney parks, this is probably preferable to an overflow attraction. Over time, we’ll probably see Cosmic Rewind work more smoothly, and when that happens, it could mean even more people will be able to take a trip in a day.