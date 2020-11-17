The new E2 monitor range from Philips

MMD, brand license partner for Philips monitors, launches the Philips E2 series. The ultra narrow, 3-sided or 4-sided frameless design ensures minimal distraction and maximum viewing size.

High resolution means more pixels on the screen and more detail. This is essential for professional users such as graphic designers, CAD users and architects. The new E2 series offers models ranging from Full HD to 4K UHD with great picture quality (thanks to Ultra Wide-Color Technology, which offers an extraordinary number of 1.07 billion colors), ensuring a successful viewing experience.

All of the E2 series monitors offer wide viewing angles for sharp images with deep contrast levels. In addition, the viewing experience is enhanced by SmartContrast technology, which analyzes the currently displayed content and automatically adjusts the colors and backlight intensity. SmartImage is a technology that analyzes the content displayed on the screen and dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for the highest screen performance.

Gaming performance of E2 series monitors

This new series features SmartImage Game Mode, a fine-tuned, quickly accessible OSD setting for gamers that offers multiple options. For example, the “FPS” mode (First person shooter) improves dark areas in games, allowing shadows to be seen. The “Race” mode, on the other hand, adapts the screen to the situation with the fastest response time and rich colors, among other picture settings.

Each of the new monitors offers some specific features for better and fluid gameplay. For example, the new Philips 242E2FA and 272E2FA monitors have a 1 ms response time (MPRT1), while the Philips 288E2A and 345E2AE monitors guarantee smooth, artifact-free performance at almost any frame rate with AMD FreeSyncTM technology.

Features and environmental awareness for all types of users

The new E2 monitor family includes a wide range of technologies designed for a better user experience. EasyRead mode ensures a paper-like reading experience, while Flicker-free Technology and LowBlue Mode enable smoother viewing and easy on the eyes productivity. Thanks to the inconspicuous EasySelect switching button on these monitors, it is possible to make quick and easy adjustments in the monitor settings via the On-Screen Display menu. Moreover, thanks to the cable management system, users will have a tidy working area.

Some models, such as the Philips 288E2A and 345E2AE, also enable active dual connection and viewing thanks to MultiView. Thus, it enables users to work with multiple devices such as PCs and laptops simultaneously for complex multitasking.

All of these monitors are free of harmful substances such as lead and mercury, are RoHS compliant, and feature 100% recycled packaging. Moreover, it also has Energy Star 8.0 and TCO certification. Their packaging itself is also completely recyclable.



