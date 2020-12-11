The new Dragon Age wields its magic in a new teaser trailer

BioWare’s new project continues two years after its official announcement, which took place at The Game Awards.

BioWare fans were crying out for it: they wanted an update to the new Dragon Age and it is finally here. A few days after the official video game day, The Game Awards 2020 has once again been the place chosen by the developer to show the news of its long-awaited new production. The fantasy and role-playing title has been shown through a new teaser trailer, which you can see in this news. The video was released just two years after the first teaser was released at the 2018 TGA.

The teaser, which is not representative of the final game, refers to a new hero, but the most interesting thing is the return of Solas, one of the important characters of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the most recent installment of the saga.

In recent months there has not been much news about Dragon Age, although BioWare took advantage of the EA Play Live 2020 event to show a first look at the video game. He did it through a clip that served more like a technical demo to demonstrate the potential of the Frostbite engine in the new generation of consoles and the PC. As it was, we were able to see some scenarios and designs, not to mention the first moving images of Battlefield 6 and the next Need for Speed.

The world of Thedas needs you, a new hero. The next #DragonAge will see the return of Solas… and an old friend. pic.twitter.com/KoRyDoqKmD — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 11, 2020

Problems in BioWare

Following the failed Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem launches, several key BioWare creatives have left the studio. By surprise, two of the most important figures of the company announced their resignation recently. They are Casey Hudson, director of the original Mass Effect trilogy and until now general manager of the company, as well as Mark Darrah, the producer of Dragon Age. After these exits, the position of general manager is vacant temporarily, while the head of the restart of Anthem, Christian Dailey, will go on to lead the new Dragon Age.

BioWare’s fantasy series features three video games from the main series: Dragon Age: Origins (and its expansions), Dragon Age II, and Dragon Age: Inquisition.



