The New Donkey Kong Game May Have Been Confirmed by the Nintendo Trademark

The new Donkey Kong game could have just been confirmed thanks to the recent registration of the Nintendo trademark. The barrel-throwing, banana-loving giant monkey from gaming legend hasn’t seen a separate triple-A-grade game since 2014’s Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Deep Freeze for Wii U, and the last Donkey Kong game overall was Mario vs. Donkey. Kong: Tipping Stars in 2015. Despite the fact that DK has repeatedly appeared in games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the well-rated Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle expansion, fans have been wondering when Donkey Kong will return to the spotlight of gaming. in a new interactive adventure.

While the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong came and went last year without any confirmation of a new game, there were a lot of rumors and hints that Nintendo might have a new DK project or two in development. A series of leaks related to Nintendo last summer hinted at a new 2D-style Donkey Kong game along with remakes of several classic Legend of Zelda games. This still-unconfirmed 2D Donkey Kong game was supposed to be released in the 2021 holiday season, but sources said it was delayed until this year. Although Nintendo has not yet made any official statements regarding this proposed sequel to Donkey Kong, some new information has just emerged that may hint at its existence.

Twitter user and Donkey Kong fan Kremling Campaigner recently noted that Nintendo has updated the trademark for the Donkey Kong franchise, as reported by NintendoLife. While trademarks associated with popular brands are constantly being updated, Nintendo has instead applied for a brand new trademark that mentions “downloadable programs for portable and electronic consoles,” leading many to assume that the company is preparing to announce a new Donkey Kong. a project for the Nintendo Switch. However, it should be noted that this may not necessarily be the case, and that Nintendo may simply protect its ownership of the Donkey Kong series in the future, as is often the case with its other gaming properties, such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo has updated the Donkey Kong trademark. This is not an ordinary extension of an existing trademark, but a new trademark with updated wording referring specifically to video games, including “downloadable programs for portable and electronic consoles.” pic.twitter.com/UgWpK8VHwH

— Kremling Campiner (@KRoolKountry) July 1, 2022

While fans are still waiting for the announcement of the next major Donkey Kong game, players have kept the game badge by ranking their favorite Donkey Kong games, sharing some of their less-than-universal opinions about past games, and creating fan demos. A large monkey running along deserted hillsides, reminiscent of those found in recent Sonic Frontiers gameplay trailers. Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime also mentioned Donkey Kong while promoting his recently released memoir Disrupting the Game, stating that Donkey Konga, the 2004 GameCube spin-off, was his most hated game in the series due to its unorthodox bongo. the controller.

With all this ongoing discussion of past Donkey Kong games and the recent 40th anniversary celebration of the beloved mascot, many fans are eagerly awaiting news of a brand new standalone DK game for the Nintendo Switch. While the recent Nintendo trademark update may just be a typical legal transaction, it could also be a sign that the King of the Jungle is getting ready to play the new Donkey Kong game again.