The new Disney + notice on certain content

Although there are those who think that animated classics such as The Aristocats, Peter Pan or Dumbo are innocent films for children, the truth is that they contain stereotypes considered racist, which is why the Disney + VOD service will warn about it before watching them.

In this way, if you are going to see one of these films, or other content such as certain Donald Duck shorts or the Swiss Family Robinson, the platform will notify you of it with a message.

The Disney + notice

This warning will not be able to be skipped, and it is 12 seconds from the following message on screen:

“This program includes representations and / or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong before and are still wrong now. Rather than removing this content, we want to educate about its damaging impact, learning from it and fostering a dialogue to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational themes and aspirations that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the world.

They do not remove the contents

Although there are users who think that it would be better to remove such content, Disney has decided not to self-censor its Disney + with them, giving prior notice of what they contain, in a measure to encourage people to talk about it and thus educate generations current. In fact, the 12 second notice contains a link to a web page called ‘Stories Matter’, an optional official site and you can surely choose to visit or not.

In it, Disney explains in detail why those descriptions and representations of certain characters in those series and movies are harmful and / or offensive, so that users who want to know more in depth the details of why the Aristocats or Dumbo have this warning, can do it.



