The new Disney+ app developed for PlayStation 5: all content can be viewed in 4K!

A new application of the popular platform for movies and TV series Disney+ has been developed for the Playstation 5. The new app will allow users to watch content in 4K HDR quality.

The Disney+ movie and TV series platform, which has also come to our country in recent months, is one of the most popular in the world in its field. For this reason, users want to access the platform from different devices, such as game consoles.

Disney+; It was available in stores on consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. But the PS5 app was the PS4 version. This meant that the quality was limited to 1080p. Now a step has been taken in this regard, and a new application for the next-generation Sony console has been developed.

The application Disney + with 4K support appeared on the PS5

The Disney+ app, specially redesigned for the PS5, supports 4K. This means that users of the PS5 platform will now be able to watch all Disney+ content in 4K HDR quality.

“An important part of our global expansion strategy is meeting consumers wherever they are,” said Jerell Jimerson, director of Disney Streaming. That’s why we’re excited to develop Disney+ for PlayStation 5 users. “4K HDR video streaming support on the platform will enhance the user viewing experience.”

Disney+, which is taking firm steps towards becoming the most popular platform, has more than 152 million copies worldwide.