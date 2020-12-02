The new design of Evernote Android app meets users

Evernote has started to introduce its new design to Android users. It previously introduced the new design of the popular note taking application on iPhone, iPad, macOS and Windows.

Evernote has a renewed note editor with the new version; while refreshing the formatting toolbar, it also changes the font selection screen. The editor’s image is also getting cleaner.

Navigating within the app is a little easier thanks to the menu on the left side of the screen. The search feature offers real-time recommendations to users. When the note button is tapped, a new written note can be created quickly. Among the innovations offered are the viewing-only mode, which is prepared to prevent accidental deletion, and the ease of switching between dark and light themes.

However, some features are not currently available in Evernote’s Android app. These features include the Evernote toolkit, multiple select options, and note sharing via email. Third-party password management apps and sending business cards to the contact list are also missing.

It takes a few weeks for the new version of the Evernote Android app to reach all users. It will be possible to experience the new application of Evernote on devices with Android 10 and above.



