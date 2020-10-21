The new concert in Fortnite will be given by J Balvin!

You know, Fortnite is giving concerts or screenings with famous artists in the game. Consequently, these activities in the game manage to attract the attention of millions of people. Striving to continue this tradition, Fortnite will host the J Balvin concert as part of the Halloween theme. Wanting to gather gamers and J Balvin fans in the game, Fortnite also gave the concert date. Fortnite aims to appeal to millions with its J Balvin concert.

Will Fortnite set a new record with J Balvin concert?

Fortnite, signed by Epic Games, has been having problems with Apple on the mobile side for a while. Epic Games, which has managed to leave these days behind for a little bit, is working with the beloved artist J Balvin for Fortnite’s Party Royale mode.

This concert will be the first to use XR technology, cross-reality technology. He will sing J Balvin’s Afterlife Party on the stage. Since 21:00 ET will be on October 31st, the event on November 1 aims to strengthen players’ loyalty to the game.

When the premiere of Haunted Party ends, you can watch J Balvin’s performance again. You can watch it on November 1st and November 2nd again on the Main Stage. If you want, the first screening and the 2nd November replay can be watched with your friends via Houseparty video group chat application.

Fortnite has been holding live concerts and other events in Fortnite for the past few months, since people were forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. These in-game events, which were welcomed by the players, also helped the game break a record. So much so that the Travis Scott concert, which took place thin months, broke a record with 12.3 million players.



