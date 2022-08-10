The new co-host of The View talks about the “very good advice” she received from Elisabeth Hasselbeck

The View’s host line-up has largely changed in the year or so since former panelist Meghan McCain left the show to accept her new role as a mother. But when ABC’s daytime hit presents its new episodes in the fall, it will be equipped with not one new permanent fixture, but two of them, with former White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro being appointed full-time co-writers. – presenters of the 26th season. Although Griffin is familiar with The View scene, as she has appeared as a guest host in quite a few episodes this year, she is certainly open to receiving guidance from others who have performed this role, and revealed that she received some suitable advice from fellow conservative Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

With rumors that Alyssa Farah Griffin would be hosting a concert weeks before the news was confirmed, The View most recently focused full attention on her in the last week of the July episodes of the week of “Ladies Get Lit.” Meanwhile, Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned for the first time in more than two years just a day before the high-profile statements of Griffin and Navarro. In an interview with People, Griffin shared that she specifically contacted Hasselbeck before it became public, saying:

I had an amazing conversation with Elizabeth. I was a big fan of hers; we’re both Christians, we’re both people of faith, and I’ve been watching her for so many years, so this was the dream person I wanted to talk to before the announcement.

The topic of faith was certainly a key topic of discussion during Elizabeth Hasselbeck’s last appearance on The View, as she definitely had a children’s picture book “Night of the Lanterns” on hand to promote, and she was quite loud during a multi-segment conversation focused on abortion and Roe v. Wade flipping. Without a doubt, these are the conversations Alyssa Farah Griffin will get into during her time on The View, where she’s likely to take the opposite side of the show’s more liberal co-hosts like Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg.

The actual advice Griffin received from Hasselbeck seems to be best used during tense and difficult conversations (although such cases usually end with the View hosts shouting over each other). Here’s what a former View panelist said about the latest addition:

She said: “Own chair. You represent not only yourself there, but [also] conservatives or center-right, many of whom live in the center of the country, who often feel that their voices are not being heard. So [stand] firm in your beliefs, but be lenient in your statements.” And that’s what I’m trying to do.

It’s one thing to hear someone say “stay nice” and mentally postpone this advice, but it’s quite another thing to actually put these words into practice, being in the heat of any moment. As someone who has spoken on behalf of former President Donald Trump in various capacities, Alyssa Farah Griffin is obviously capable of standing up for herself when it comes to maintaining composure in public. But then again, this is The View, where the hosts sometimes say things they eventually regret, especially when such words cause someone to be disqualified and/or the show receives cease and desist letters.

In any case, it’s hard to argue against the value of Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s wisdom, since she’s been there before for a long time and knows how things can go both right and wrong during emotionally charged segments. Although, maybe she should hide a megaphone somewhere, just in case.

Find out how things will develop when The View invites Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent hosts of the premiere of the 26th season on ABC, which will air on Tuesday, September 6. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out that more new and returning shows are just around the corner.