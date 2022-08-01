The new clip “The Hulk Woman” tells about the good and bad sides of the Hulk’s life

The newest Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is coming to the streaming platform very soon, and the latest review of the long-awaited series shows that being a Hulk is not always fun and fun. but sometimes it is. In the nine-part series “The Hulk Woman”, Tatiana Maslany plays the main role as a female hero, and Mark Ruffalo is going to return to reprise his role as Bruce Banner, the cousin of Maslany’s character Jennifer Walters.

The series is set to debut on Disney Plus later this month, on August 17th. With the release of the show right around the corner, Marvel has just released another official clip from the series, which shows the ups and downs of the Hulk.

The scene involves Walters and Banner as Banner tries to show her what it’s like to be the Hulk. In this scene, they use their superpowers to beat off chunks of the cliff, and Walters begins to master her new identity as a Female Hulk, seemingly quite quickly. During their training, Banner also pushes Walters off a cliff, and using her new abilities, she can return to a flat surface unharmed and not even shaken.

Walters then states that she has finished training, and Banner informs her that some of the points about being the Hulk aren’t too funny, but there are some important benefits associated with their green complexion. The scene then cuts to Banner behind a tiki bar with an alcohol shaker when he shares with Walters that their Hulk blood makes their metabolism process alcohol faster, so they can both drink a lot of alcoholic beverages and not feel the effects. Walters seems very pleased with this revelation as Banner pours her a cocktail.

With the release of the series “The Hulk Woman” very soon, Marvel fans will quickly see how the character comes to life for the first time in the Marvel cinematic universe, and fans will finally be able to express their opinion about the new show. The initial trailer caused some negative reaction regarding the appearance of computer graphics on the character of the Hulk Woman, however, this brief review seems to have been better received by fans of the studio. However, the original Disney Plus comedy series will be available for streaming on August 17th.