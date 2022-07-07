The new cinematic video of God of War Ragnarok poses a big question

It’s been a long way, but gamers finally found out the release date of God of War Ragnarok. On November 9, fans will finally be able to experience the last adventure of Kratos and Atreus in the Nine Worlds. However, this time things are colder, as Fimbulwinter has turned into a prelude to Ragnarok, which will lead to apocalyptic events. The father and son duo will face many dangers, including Freya and Thor, who want revenge.

After a period of silence, Santa Monica shared more information about the upcoming game. In addition to revealing the release date, the developers also demonstrated what gamers can expect from the various releases of God of War Ragnarok, with some releases featuring the hammer of Thor Mjolnir. Gamers also received a very short cinematic trailer showing the battle of Atreus and Kratos. Although the trailer lasts only half a minute, it raises several questions and makes you wonder who will be friend or enemy in the upcoming game.

Will Fenrir be a good boy or an evil dog?

The trailer shows Kratos on a frosty battlefield surrounded by hordes of enemies he is fighting. He is armed with his shield and his Leviathan axe, and although he may seem depressed at times, he manages to hold his ground. Next to him is Atreus, who looks a little older than he was in God of War 2018, but still carries a bow and arrow. The trailer suggests that when Kratos and Atreus stand side by side, they will still be a cohesive team, even if they have to solve more serious problems than ever before.

Towards the end of the trailer, Kratos and Atreus encounter a huge black dog towering over them. Not much is known about the dog, because that’s where the trailer ends. Scandinavian mythology suggests that the depicted dog is Fenrir, a terrible bloodthirsty wolf. According to the myth, the dog is the child of the giantess Angrboda and the deceiving god Loki. Seeing how big Fenrir grows and how powerful he is, the gods decide to put the wolf in chains, but Fenrir bites off the hand of the god Tyr. During Ragnarok, Fenrir kills the god Odin, but this causes the wolf to anger Odin’s son, Vidar, who seeks revenge and kills Fenrir. The mysterious wolf occupies a prominent place in Scandinavian mythology because of its mystery and power.

The appearance of Fenrir raises many questions, which means that the story of God of War can develop in several ways. The most obvious direction is that Fenrir may be one of the enemies that Kratos and Atreus face. This would not be unexpected, since throughout the God of War franchise, Kratos has faced enemies of epic proportions, including those that would outshine Fenrir. However, if Santa Monica follows the Norse mythology closely, Fenrir may also turn out to be a companion. This is because Atreus is very closely related to Loki from Norse mythology, as shown in God of War 2018. Atreus discovers that his mother originally named him Loki, although Kratos eventually gave him the name he now uses. Atreus’ association with Loki could have led to him taming Fenrir and eventually forcing the wolf to fight by his side during Ragnarok.

Evidence that Fenrir may be on Atreus’ side also comes from the fact that Angrboda appears in God of War: Ragnarok. Although little is known about her yet, she has been shown in a positive light, smiling, which suggests that she will be a friendly figure in the game. If, as in Norse mythology, Angrboda is somehow connected with Fenrir, she could help attract the wolf to their side. However, it should be noted that in the past, God of War has been quite liberal about its mythological inspiration and may decide to deviate from the Scandinavian mythology from which it draws inspiration.

Other issues Raised by the God of War Ragnarok trailer

Interestingly, the YouTube description attached to the trailer informs gamers that God of War will continue the mythical journey of Kratos and Atreus and that the “eyes of Asgard” will follow their every move. Asgard in Norse mythology refers to the dwelling place of the gods, including great figures such as Odin. Asgard’s eyes most likely refer to Heimdall, who serves as an observer who watches over Ragnarok. He lives in Himinbjorg, on the border of Asgard, where the rainbow bridge reaches the heavens. Heimdall loves mead and is armed with a sword. When Ragnarok arrives, Heimdall will blow his horn, Gyallarhorn, to signal his approach.

If Heimdall appears, many questions arise. As with the Fenrir wolf, one has to wonder if Heimdall will be a friend or an enemy. If Heimdall is a friend, he can be a great help to Kratos and Atreus, because he is a wise god who is said to have foresight and very good hearing and vision.