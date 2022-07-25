The new character For Honor is a reference to Assassin’s Creed Origins

Released in 2017, the game For Honor was met quite positively at launch: critics praised the intuitive but complex melee system in the game, stating that this is one of the few cases when a modern video game correctly uses sword fighting. However, most agreed that there was a great lack of content in For Honor, there were only a few game heroes to choose from and a small selection of arenas. Fortunately, over the past five years, Ubisoft has updated For Honor a bit, adding a lot of new maps and a lot of new game characters.

The last character to join the For Honor list, which now has 31 playable characters, is Medjay, an Egyptian hero belonging to the Alien faction, consisting of warriors from different civilizations in different time periods. With some slick armor and weapon options, Medjay may just be one of the brightest heroes in For Honor, and his place in the game serves as a slight hint of Assassin’s Creed Origins.

New character Medjay in For Honor

In the For Honor universe, an event known as the “Cataclysm” devastated most of the world, leaving ancient civilizations in complete disarray and opening them up to invaders. Egypt faced the brunt of the destruction, being swallowed up by the Earth when water flooded the streets of its cities, killing thousands of people. Since most of its civilization was destroyed, the Egyptian people were forced to become even more ferocious warriors, and the Medjai turned from defenders of their kind into the last representative of their civilization and the only guardians of their ancient traditions and culture.

To become even stronger warriors, Medjay from For Honor learned completely new fighting styles, which led to an offensive approach to combat. The hero Medjay in For Honor wields a double-sided fan axe, which can be used either as a shaft or as a two-handed weapon, splitting in the middle. The halberd variant allows the Medjay to deliver powerful blows to the enemy, while the dual-weapon variant offers speed rather than strength. Players will be able to switch between these racks on the fly, which is the first time in the design of heroes For Honor.

Medjay from For Honor wears clothes typical of modern images from the era of Ancient Egypt, with light robes and a linen headdress. In the standard Medjaya costume, they wear a lightly armored breastplate, and in an alternative outfit, they wear an Anubis-inspired armor set with the head of the jackal god as a helmet.

How do the Medjai relate to Assassin’s Creed

Both in real history and in the world of Assassin’s Creed, the Medjai were, in fact, the face of the Egyptian armed forces during the Eighteenth Dynasty of the New Kingdom and were considered one of the most senior members of society who were tasked with protecting the Pharaoh. interests and royal lands. Naturally, being the best of the best, only a few Medjai could serve at the same time, one of which is the main character of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Bayek.

A considerable part of the plot of Assassin’s Creed Origins is centered around the Medjai bloodline, where elite warriors transfer their duties to their closest relatives. As most of the Medjai became extinct over time, Bayek quickly became one of the last living Medjai in Egypt and quickly became known as the protector of his people. Eventually, his reputation grew to such an extent that Cleopatra bestowed upon him the title of Medjai of Egypt and presented him with the golden badge of Horus. However, Bayek eventually relinquished his title of Medjay, choosing instead to form the Hidden, forerunners of the Order of Assassins.

For Honor is already available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.