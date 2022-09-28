The new champion in the price/performance ratio! Asus VG279Q review

Every detail is important for gamers, from computer hardware to peripherals. Especially during the game, the choice of the monitor that directly and most affects it will be in the top three in the list. Today we have reviewed a monitor that we can recommend with peace of mind. Here are the characteristics of the Asus VG279Q…

Asus VG279Q surprises gamers with its capabilities!

The Asus VG279Q is a gaming monitor belonging to the middle upper class in terms of its capabilities. This device brings a lot of innovation in both hardware and software. Most of all, attention is drawn to the fact that it was developed taking into account player feedback.

When we look at its design, we see a monitor that we can use at our discretion in both horizontal and rotary positions. Images can be transmitted from this device via DVI-D, HDMI or DisplayPort.

The 27-inch Asus VG279Q uses a Full HD IPS LCD panel with very high image quality. The response time of the device with a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz is only 1 ms. As for the brightness, it can reach 400 nits. With a 178-degree viewing angle, 4-watt stereo speakers and a power consumption of only 40 watts, it has received our approval. So what else does he promise?

Technical specifications of Asus VG279Q

Screen size: 27 inches / 68.6cm

Screen resolution: 1920×1080 pixels

Pixel Density: 82 PPI

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Screen refresh rate: 144Hz

Panel Type: IPS LCD

Response time: 1 ms

Peak brightness: 400 nits

Dimensions: 619 mm x 363 mm x 50 mm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Speaker: 4W stereo

Power consumption: 40W

Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI-D, Kensington lock, 3.5mm jack

Other: AMD FreeSync, Adaptive-Sync, Blue Light Filter, Flicker Elimination, Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur, Asus GameFast Input Technology, Asus GamePlus, Anti-glare Coating

Shadow Boost Technology

Asus Shadow Boost technology makes dark areas in games clearer without over-highlighting bright areas. This way, the viewing quality gets better overall, and it’s easier for you to find enemies hiding in dark areas of the map.

GameFast Input Technology

The input delay on an LCD monitor is usually less than on a TV. Asus further reduces input latency thanks to GameFast Input technology in VG279Q. Thus, it provides a faster distribution of movement. You also get the exact time in the game action.

GamePlus Technology

The GamePlus hotkey on the ASUS VG279Q gives you access to in-game improvements that will help you achieve more in games. These features, developed taking into account the comments of professional gamers, help to improve gaming skills.

