The New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Offers the Best Look at Namor and the New Panther

The Marvel cinematic universe is full of movies and TV projects, but some of them are really liked by fans. Chief among them is “Black Panther,” which is why Ryan Coogler’s sequel is one of the most anticipated future Marvel films. And the new Wakanda Forever trailer offers us a better look at Namor and the new Panther.

With the appearance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters for a little more than a month, the marketing of the Marvel sequel is really gaining momentum. While Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, the new trailer (see above) offers some basic tidbits of information. This includes the first real look at the new Black Panther costume, check it out below.

I mean, how cool is that? While the popular first trailer for “Black Panther 2” had a brief overview of the claws and feet of the new Panther, we saw the new costume for real for the first time. And this seems to hint at who might take on the mantle of a beloved fictional country. Let’s take a look at what is being shown to us here.

This real glimpse of the new Black Panther appears quite late in this new trailer, but seems to confirm that the female character will be the next person to be given the power of the heart-shaped Grass (assuming it was transplanted after the events of the first part). the movie.) There are several possible variants of who is under the mask, but the most logical, of course, is Okoye or Shuri. Although some products for Wakanda Forever may have already revealed this secret. We just need to see how the project is approaching its release.

Aside from this exciting first look at the new Black Panther, the second Wakanda Forever trailer is also very focused on Tenoch Huerta’s new antihero Namor the Submariner. According to these new footage, those who live underwater actually think that the new character is a God (although it is expected that he will actually be a mutant). This seems to show how an all-out war eventually breaks out between Atlantis and Wakanda, which should create some exciting action sequences.

The supporting characters from “Black Panther 2” also get a lot more screen time in the second trailer, which is sure to excite countless fans who can’t wait to return to Wakanda in the Marvel blockbuster. Once again, it looks like Angela Bassett will play the emotional role of Queen Ramonda in an extended role.

We’ll also see more footage of Dominic Thorne as Riri Johnson/Ironheart. We see her piloting her new costume, which was also featured in Black Panther 2 merchandise. Another novelty that has received additional screen time is Mikaela Koel in the role of Aneka. Winston Duke is also back in the role of M’buck, and in this epic new trailer, he has dialogues.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released in theaters on November 11. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.