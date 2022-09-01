The New Black Adam Star Show On Netflix Is Killing It On Rotten Tomatoes

Mo Amer, a Palestinian-American stand-up comedian who is to be part of the cast of “Black Adam,” spent a particularly remarkable week in his career releasing the series “Mo” on Netflix. His semi-autobiographical drama about the struggles of a Palestinian refugee family as they reside in Houston, Texas was not only in the Netflix top 10 for a week, but also received a stunning result on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, the series has a perfect 100 percent critics rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 92 percent audience rating. Mo is gaining high ratings as the series is broadcast on Netflix worldwide. The show, which is also produced by A24, is praised for its vulnerable and often funny approach to Amer’s immigrant story.

Mo was created by Mo Amer along with creator Rami Rami Youssef, who previously won a Golden Globe Award for his honest approach to representing American Muslims on television. As Amer CinemaBlend said during our interview with the comedian, a mixture of facts and fiction is told about his main character. Despite this, Amer invested his blood, sweat and tears to tell the story of the series, drawing on his own upbringing as a Palestinian refugee who fled the war to Houston, Texas, where he grew up.

Amer has spent his stand-up career highlighting (as well as shedding light on) his unique immigrant experience, but since 2014 he has also been imagining how he could tell a story in a more grounded way. With the Netflix series, he can finally tell his story the way he wants. As he recently told CinemaBlend:

I’ve just been collecting all these wonderful stories — hard, painful stories that have happened to me throughout my life, and coming up with them to make a series like ours, they’re all inspired by that. My mother, my ancestors, my brother inspired me to tell this great story. Yes, it is similar to the story of Palestinian refugee immigrants about how they work at the table like a fish in water, trying to adapt, be noticed and accepted. But it’s also like a story for everyone. This is something that can touch everyone. Everyone felt insecure about where they were in the world, whether socially or what you have, or lived paycheck to paycheck and struggled to take care of their family.

Now that the series has come out, it has become clear that it connects people. This is a step in the right direction for Muslim and Arab-American representation, after many previous characters from these strata were relegated to the background and became stereotypical. And the actor’s next project is the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam”.

In Black Adam, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a DC antihero known as Black Adam. In the film, which will be released in theaters this October, an ancient powerful being will be released and gather the Justice League of America, consisting of Dr. Faith, Hawk Man, Cyclone and Atom Smasher. You can see Mo Amer in “Black Adam” on October 21.