The new Battletoads will be part of the Xbox Game Pass

Do you remember Battletoads? Well, if you don’t remember, don’t blame yourself: the last game in this curious franchise was released 26 years ago, so many of today’s gamers weren’t even born yet. Okay, in 2015 an appetizer was made available through the collection Rare Replay, but finally the franchise wins a new game in 2020.

The Battletoads reboot, in fact, already has a date to be released, and it is very close! On August 20 the game will be released for Xbox One and also Windows.

With a very Rayman footprint (despite being born before him), Battletoads relies on the rhythmic genre to create his adventures and puzzles of the most varied genres, creating a very unique, lively style of gameplay, which will certainly cause some to become addicted. to achieve very high scores during matches.

The game will be available via Game Pass at its launch, but anyone who wants a spare copy can buy it too. The game will be distributed via Steam for PCs.

Anyone who is going to play on the computer should pay attention to the minimum and recommended requirements that have already been released: anyone who is not very demanding in terms of graphics can run the title with 8 GB of RAM and a GTX 650, R & 250 x or higher video card. Those looking to get the most out of it will need to have GTX 650 TI, R7 260 or higher GPUs.

The requirements do not give much importance to the processor of the set-up, and the minimum space on the HD should be 15 GB free.

Remember, the Game Pass is participating in a campaign in Brazil with the Trident gum. In it, buyers of the Fresh Loot flavor can unlock 7 days of service in Ultimate mode, up to two times.



