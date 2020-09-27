The new Atlético de Madrid: the colchoneros thrashed

Luis Suárez debuted with Atlético de Madrid scoring two goals and giving an assist in 20 minutes in the 6-1 win over Granada, who was leader of La Liga, defeated with goals from Diego Costa, Ángel Correa, Joao Félix, Marcos Llorente, and the last two from the charrúa.

The presence of the Uruguayan, from the start on the bench, seemed to boost his teammates in the attack, with a goal from Diego Costa headed in the 9th minute and a great performance from the Portuguese Joao Félix, which caused a penalty missed by Saúl and then he scored 3-0 in the second half, in which he had previously assisted Correa for the 2-0.

Suárez, who entered the field in the 70th minute, was the protagonist from the start with Marcos Llorente’s 4-0 pass and scoring 5-0, a pass from Madrid. Jorge Molina scored the goal of honor for Granada, before Suarez scored the sixth in added time.

A spectacular Atlético de Madrid that despite its nailed defensive style, showed another face against a complicated opponent that was at the top of the table until today’s game. The colchoneros sent a clear message to their great rivals for the league title, Real Madrid and Barcelona.



