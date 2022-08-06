The new Arcade1Up Marvel Vs. Features of Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Online Game

One of the most influential games for the fighting game community is Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: Age of New Heroes, first released in 2000. This crossover takes iconic lineups from both Marvel Comics and Capcom and pits them against each other in team battles, making it the standout release among other fighters of the day. This game is still fondly remembered, and many consider it the best Marvel vs game. Capcom, and some circles declare it the best fighting game of all time. Unfortunately, since 2013, the game has been excluded from the list, and it could not be officially purchased in digital stores.

Since then, fans have been asking Capcom and Marvel to re-release this game, which was made possible thanks to the famous YouTuber and figurehead FGC Maximilian Duda. Last year, he launched an online campaign to bring back Marvel vs. Capcom 2 to convince the relevant parties to re-release the game. Arcade1Up, the maker of arcade machines, has informed fans that a brand new Marvel Vs cabinet. Capcom 2 is coming out this year.

As shown in the new video from Arcade1Up, the company will be re-releasing Marvel vs. Capcom 2 with this case, which has been officially licensed by both Marvel and Capcom. In this cabinet there will be not only the aforementioned MvC2, but also eight other classic Marvel fighting games. This includes the first MvC, Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, X-Men: Children of the Atom and more. Moreover, this arcade machine is not only limited to local play, as it will support online play, which means that fans can compete with each other in MvC2 matches from all over the world.

Other features of this arcade machine include an exclusive artwork on the side panel, as well as a special stand that can be used to adjust the height of the machine so that fans can play the game standing up straight, as if they were in slot machines again. The machine also has a special backlight and a headphone jack so that players can fully immerse themselves in their matches. As with other Arcade1Up cabinets, no quarters are needed for the games included in the kit.

Fans expressed their excitement about the release of this cabinet, and EVO champion Justin Wong noted that Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is finally “free” after so many years. There’s no word on whether this arcade re-release could lead to a modern port in the future, but it at least gives fans the chance to play a collection of classic Marvel fighting games. Pre-orders for this cabinet open in September, and deliveries will be made next month.

The Marvel vs. Cabinet Capcom 2 from Arcade1Up will be released in early October 2022.