The new actor to participate in CBS season 3.

The CBS network has yet to deliver to fans the third season of the police drama Magnum P.I., whose production is on hold.

Let us remember that the production of the third season of Magnum P.I., stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast of Magnum P.I. They returned to the film set in August to shoot the scenes for the next episodes that will be hitting fan screens in April 2021.

As the new season of Magnum P.I. arrives via CBS, this week the addition of a new character to the next installment was officially announced.

In this regard, actor Lance Lim will recur in season 3 of the CBS crime and crime drama Magnum P.I., playing Dennis, the son of Det. Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang).



