The New 3D Meta Avatars For Facebook, Instagram, Messenger And The Metaverse

Meta: Last year Meta – the company formerly known as Facebook – updated its Virtual Reality Avatars to make them more expressive, customizable and more diverse. But in this sector you have to be constantly renewing yourself, and Meta’s avatars have increased in variety, adding new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities. An update that will reach all Meta services equally.

The 3D avatars of Meta and its Metaverse

As Meta announced this week, “we are starting to roll out our 3D Avatars on Facebook and Messenger and for the first time in Instagram Stories and direct messages,” so even in a message through Instagram chat you can use Meta avatars. customized under your style / appearance / tastes. In fact, those who have an account on one of these networks and live in Mexico, the United States or Canada can already use these new avatars.

This feature “will reach the rest of Latin America in the coming months”, but we do not know when it will make the jump to Europe. These renewed avatars and their deployment in all Meta services so that you can use the same in the social network or service you want, is “the first step to materialize” Meta’s vision of its future Metaverse.

More options than ever

This week’s update adds cochlear implants and over-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) to avatars in a variety of colors and across all platforms. It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers on Facebook, Messenger chats and direct messages on Instagram. And the image of the Avatars has been improved by adjusting certain facial shapes and retouching various skin tones to make the avatar more similar to its user.

What happens if you already had an avatar created on Facebook before this update? That it will “automatically enter the third dimension as part of this update and we are doing our best to ensure that your new and improved you match your previous choices.” Also, now you have more options and the opportunity to go into the editor and make changes.