The new 16 ” MacBook Pro will arrive in the next months

If you are one of the very few Brazilians who has R $ 24,099 to give on a 16 ”MacBook Pro, and are getting ready to make a purchase in the next few days, it may be better to wait a while. That’s because, apparently, Apple’s most advanced laptop is about to get an update – at least that’s what the Komiya leaker suggests.

The first generation of the 16 ”MacBook Pro was made official at the end of last year in November, and now, with the machine approaching its one-year anniversary, the Cupertino giant is expected to celebrate it with the arrival of a simple upgrade.

Obviously, we don’t expect anything very different (this machine is unlikely to arrive with an Apple Silicon processor), so, just like with the 27 ”iMac, the apple should only offer occasional hardware updates, including the chipset part and , with luck, the webcam.

Probably Nov or Dec — Komiya (@komiya_kj) August 12, 2020

The model launched last year is based on Intel’s 9th generation processors, while the new version should debut with more updated chips, seeing that the 10th is already available on several machines (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Unfortunately, the leaker did not share details about what should change in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but suggested that his announcement will be made in November or December, the perfect time to buy that neatest Christmas gift.



