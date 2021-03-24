The Nevers: HBO season drama gets its first trailer

This Tuesday (23), HBO released the first official trailer for The Nevers, a season series scheduled to premiere in April. Initially, there will be 6 episodes broadcast by the channel, constituting the first half of the debut season. For now, the second half of the episodes remains unreleased.

Check out the trailer below:

Learn more about The Nevers series on HBO

The HBO series follows the last years of Queen Victoria’s reign. In London, some people, known as Os Tocados, begin to manifest unusual abilities. Some of them are harmless and even charming. However, some of these newly acquired skills are ominous.

In the group of Tocados, there are Amalia True, played by Laura Donnelly, and Penance Adair, played by Ann Skelly. Amalia is a mysterious widow, while Penance is a young inventor. Both are leaders of the group and are looking for a new home for the Tocados, fighting against everyone to protect people.

The Nevers was scripted by Joss Whedon, Jane Espenson, Kevin Lau, Madhuri Shekar and Melissa Iqbal, and has production signed by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene s. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.

The cast of the series features names like Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

The release episode of The Nevers hits HBO on April 11.