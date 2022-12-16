The Network Leaked Information About The New PRIME Energy Drink From Logan Paul and ONLY

It seems that the popular beverage company PRIME, owned by Logan Paul & KSI, is making its way into the world of energy drinks, and information about the upcoming product has been leaked in a YouTube video.

Logan Paul and KSI’s shocking business partnership with PRIME, launched in January 2022, has quickly become one of the most popular drinks around the world.

In fact, it is so popular that fans in the UK have created a “black market” where drinks are sold at absurd prices.

Judging by a short YouTube video, Logan and KSI are taking the company to a new level by offering energy drinks in cans.

PRIME Energy Drinks Leaked via YouTube Video

At the time of writing, the only product available from PRIME was their hydration bottles. It is obvious that Logan and KSI, determined to moisten their fans with seven current tastes, are ready to further develop the company.

According to a FavTrip video on YouTube, the duo is going to add canned energy drinks to their product line.

“So, it will be released around the end of the first quarter [of 2023]. There is no energy in [hydration bottles], but they contain 200 mg of caffeine,” he said.

Given that FavTrip is a YouTube channel created by a gas station, it is safe to assume that this is a video from some distributor event where the upcoming cans were shown.

With 200 mg of caffeine and the existing fan base that Logan and KSI have, the product is likely to be a hit.

We’ll have to wait to see how fans react to the product after it launches early next year.