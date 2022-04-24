The Netflix series that has just been released is a worldwide trend and you should see it

It has not been the best week for Netflix with the news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that the number of subscriptions has decreased. However, the streamer can take solace in the fact that his latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving to be a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.

In fact, after premiering on Friday, the queer coming-of-age series currently has a rare 100% rating among critics – something many more hyped series can only dream of.

Adapted by Alice Oseman from her own webcomic and graphic novel, Heartstopper follows the friendship and eventually something more serious that develops between two teenagers: Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke).

On Twitter, the series is being praised for its warmth, its overall LGBTQ+ representation, and its overall sweet tone. This certainly seems to line up with Oseman’s goals for the series. “I want young queer people who watch the show to believe that they can find happiness, friendship, joy and romance,” the writer said.

“Whether young people have read the comic or not, I just hope it spreads joy, makes people feel seen and makes them feel that there are good things waiting in the future.”

Official Heartstopper Trailer

Heartstopper even pulled off a major coup by casting Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Nick’s mother and keeping it a secret until its release on Friday. It’s just a minor spoiler to say that Colman brings all of her usual emotion to her role. So if she’s looking for a binge watch that makes her feel a little better about the world, this might be the one.