The Netflix platform began broadcasting the 7 seasons

The popular Netflix platform has managed to include the popular iCarly series in its library after the return of it with a new season was revealed.

The iCarly show was part of a golden age of Nickelodeon programming and has since become a classic along with other shows such as Drake and Josh and Zoey 101.

The first two seasons of the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly are now finally on Netflix before the show’s revival on Paramount +.

What’s most exciting about iCarly’s upcoming revival is that it was announced that Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor would be reprising their roles and, with the show now in production, the tries recently got together for a sweet photo.

The series will premiere on the new Paramount +, which will be launched in March, but, in the meantime, the Netflix platform has hung its first season for now.

It is expected that the next seasons of iCarly will be published on Netflix little by little, since only 2 of them have posted the first for Latin America and for the United States.