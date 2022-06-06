The Netflix horror series Kunstkammer by Guillermo del Toro presents a creepy first video and confirms new cast members, including the Harry Potter star

Less than a year after Guillermo Del Toro presented his latest work on the big screen in the Gothic thriller “Alley of Nightmares,” the Oscar-winning director is returning to his roots in the horror genre for the upcoming anthology “Cabinet of Curiosities,” which has assembled a pretty impressive cast list, so far. Anyone with a Netflix subscription can look forward to the release of the new series when it debuts later in 2022 — presumably closer to the Halloween season — but we no longer have to wait to find out what to expect, thanks to the new teaser trailer shown above. Come for creepy visuals, stay for casting confirmations, including from a veteran of the Harry Potter films.

And what a lot of creepy-crawling images can be seen in the first promo video of the Cabinet of Curiosities. I mean, when your opening shot is a bunch of worms crawling around a pile of dirt that is probably a grave, you are not creating a new story about Caring Bears. Interestingly, this teaser is dedicated to setting the tone and mood, and not shots focused on stars or dialogues. But there is definitely no shortage of cemeteries, luxurious churches, mysterious interiors, bizarre works of art, books that may or may not be Necronomicon, and creepy hands emerging from unknown depths.

Did I mention stuffed animals? Because yes, there are stuffed animals among other blood-curdling creatures. Can’t go wrong with an intricate web, right? I mean, going blind would be wrong, and would also make me squeal with unrelenting hostility.

Returning to the casting news, the Curiosity Cabinet already boasts a solid selection of stars, not limited to “The Walking Dead” veteran Andrew Lincoln, who has returned to television. In addition to the many disturbing moments, the teaser also confirmed a selection of actors who have not yet been officially announced by Netflix, including Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, whose horror muscles have been strained in recent years thanks to M. Night. The series Servant of Shyamalan. Check out these actors below, as well as a short list of those who have already been announced.

Rupert GrintArik AndreKeit Micucchisophia Boutellasharlin Yiismael Cruz Cordova Andrew Lincoln, Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Thurman, Tim Blake Nelson, Demetrius Gross, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Peter Weller, Sofia Boutella, David Hewlett

Ironically, Guillermo Del Toro will not direct any of the eight episodes of The Cabinet of Curiosities, although the series is based on a story he wrote, and he has curated the stories and talents that enliven the horror holiday. He did co-write one of the episodes with Sone of Anarchy and The Strain writer/producer Regina Corrado, but otherwise left the narration to the other stars listed below.

Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) David Pryor (The Empty Man) Guillermo Navarro (Hannibal episode, operator of the Faun’s Labyrinth) Keith Thomas (Arsonist 2022) Panos Kosmatos (Mandy) Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) Ana Lily Amirpour (Girl goes home alone at night) )Vincenzo Natali (Cube)

A lot can be expected from the Cabinet of Curiosities, it is not yet clear when the anthology series will debut on Netflix (opens in a new tab), but we will wait for the date to be revealed by reading Tarot cards or infestation by possessed bees or something like that. Check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022 to find out what new and returning shows are already being prepared.